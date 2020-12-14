City councillors have much to ponder after hearing about options to replace or upgrade the Thunder Bay Police Service building.
A previous study looked at the condition of the existing headquarters on Balmoral Street and suggested that making it safe and serviceable for at least 15 years would require a little more than $10 million.
John Stephenson of FORM Architecture Engineering said that even after the repairs, the existing facility can’t meet the immediate and mid-term needs of the police service, saying “the footprint (of the building) is simply inadequate.”
FORM looked at the needs of the police force in a 25-year horizon and identified a need for 131,272 square feet of space.
An addition to the building was looked at as the first option, with a cost of about $64 million.
A new build on a new site would cost just over $52 million, including new site acquisition costs and revenue from surplus properties.
The study also looked at 14 locations for a new consolidated headquarters facility, with a short list of four sites identified for test fitting the project. Of those sites, three were located centrally in the city and one was in the south core.
The evaluation showed that a centrally located facility achieved a higher score, being better to support safe and effective policing.
The south core site requires land assembly and was located close to a rail corridor and was deemed unsuitable.
Decentralized options were also looked at in the study, with a headquarters and satellite facilities.
A letter to city council from Thunder Bay Police Service Chief Sylvie Hauth outlined the limitation of the current headquarters that was opened in 1987 for a 244 member force. By 1992, when a second storey was added, the force had grown to 265.
This year, the police service has 330 members and over the past 30 years the staffing levels have grown by 35.5 per cent.
FORM’s study looked at locations in the core areas for a satellite facility as a crime deterrent, but found no evidence to support the idea. They also looked at locations in close proximity to the courthouse and hospital and found that being closer to the hospital was more beneficial.
The Thunder Bay Police Service was to look at the recommendations this month and city council is expected to revisit the issue in the new year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.