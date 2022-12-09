The province says it’s “considering input and developing options” for next steps when a moratorium on logging on a “large portion” of the Crown Whiskey Jack production forest near Kenora expires two years from now.
Logging has been off-limits in that part of the forest under a provincial forest management plan covering the period between 2012 and 2022, reflecting concerns by Grassy Narrows First Nation that areas it considers its traditional lands have been over-harvested and prevented from regenerating naturally.
“Much of the Whiskey Jack Forest is in a young, fragmented state, having been recently disturbed by large amounts of fire, wind damage, road building, and logging,” a Grassy Narrows backgrounder says.
It added: “Approximately 50 per cent of Grassy Narrows’ land has been logged.”
Prior to the forest management plan expiring, the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry agreed to extend a “no harvest area” clause for the Whiskey Jack until 2024.
Last week, Grassy Narrows expressed its worry that 20 per cent of its traditional territory would be reopened to clear-cut logging after 2024.
In response, a ministry spokesman said the province “takes the Crown’s duty to consult very seriously (which) includes consideration of the views of Grassy Narrows First Nation and other Indigenous communities in decisions regarding forestry and natural resource management.”
“The ministry is committed to maintaining and enhancing its positive relationship with Grassy Narrows, and to promoting reconciliation,” the spokesman added.
Earlier this fall, Grassy Narrows said American forestry giant Weyerhaeuser “committed in writing not to use wood from areas that Grassy Narrows is protecting.”
Other forestry companies operating in the same area have made similar commitments.
