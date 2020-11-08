As hunting season kicks in, the province is reminding hunters to wear orange clothing and follow all safety regulations to the letter.
Those hunting moose, deer and elk are required to wear orange coats or ample orange vests, as well as orange head gear, a provincial bulletin said recently.
By law, hunters must “never shoot unless they are absolutely sure of their target and what lies beyond it,” the bulletin said.
Shooting from a vehicle, or carrying a loaded firearm in or on a vehicle is prohibited, it added.
Provincial conservation officers are conducting regular patrols, the bulletin said. Information about hunting violations, including abandoned animal carcasses, can be forward to a dedicated provincial tips line at1-877-847-7667.
