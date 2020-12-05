The Thunder Bay District is moving to the orange level of Ontario’s COVID-19 response framework as virus numbers continue to climb and a third resident of Southbridge Roseview long-term care facility has died.
The move to the orange level comes into effect on Monday and brings with it enhanced public health measures to help control the spread of the virus in the district.
