Students attending Thunder Bay Catholic District School Board schools acknowledged Orange Shirt Day with several activities on Thursday.
Today is National Day for Truth and Reconciliation and is also a professional development day for the board, so schools acknowledged the day with students on Thursday.
Students from St. Vincent and St. Francis schools participated in a walking clothesline where each student placed their orange shirt with a peg and hung it on the clothesline. They all left their respective school to meet in the middle.
The clothesline spanned almost 850 metres displaying a living art piece for truth and reconciliation.
St. Francis gifted St. Vincent items for their newly established Care Cupboard. This cupboard is available to families in need of essential items.
An Orange Shirt Day and Truth and Reconciliation service was also held at Bishop Gallagher Senior Elementary school on Thursday and students at St. Patrick High School participated in Truth and Reconciliation walks.
Bishop E.Q. Jennings Senior Elementary School decorated their fences with truth and reconciliation messages and imagery.
Today, Catholic school board staff, educators and administrators will be taking part in a board-wide Truth and Reconciliation professional development session with guest speakers that include Murray Sinclair, residential school survivor Esther Diabo and keynote speaker Kevin Lamoureux.
