The Thunder Bay Symphony Orchestra has received a six-figure donation.
Don Wilson, a history professor and Thunder Bay resident, died late last year but left a contribution to the orchestra.
“Don was so proud of our orchestra,” said Linda Penner, president of the Thunder Bay Symphony Orchestra.
“He felt that to be able to enjoy such a high level or musical accomplishment in our relatively small city was such a tremendous gift. He was so aware of the richness it brought to individuals and our community. His commitment stands as a firm testament to his will that the high standard of classical music be enshrined as a permanent part of our community, which he called home for so many years.”
Wilson taught history at Lakehead University before moving to Vancouver and taking a job at the University of British Columbia.
He returned to Thunder Bay after retiring.
Music was Wilson’s passion. He had a vinyl and CD collection of not only the world’s best classical music but Canadian and Finnish Jazz ensembles.
He served on the Thunder Bay Symphony Orchestra board of directors and also served as a supporter, subscriber, patron and donor of the symphony.
“Don would want his contribution to impress upon others how absolutely fortunate we are to have a treasure such as the symphony here in our community and to encourage them, by his example, to do likewise,” Penner said. “Don will be greatly missed for his friendship, love of music and generosity.”
(This story was originally published on May 28, 2020)
