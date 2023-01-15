Prospectors who hunt for signs of gold and other minerals in the Longlac area say they’re taken aback by a provincial order that makes an “enormous” chunk of land off-limits to exploration for the next three years.
The order, which covers about 940 square kilometres, was granted last month at the request of Long Lake First Nation 58, which claimed the land on the basis of “aboriginal title.”
The Dec. 15 order is signed by Afsana Qureshi, an assistant deputy minister in Ontario’s Ministry of Mines.
It doesn’t say specifically why Long Lake sought to claim the parcel, but says the affected geographic area — about twice the size of Thunder Bay — has been “withdrawn (from) prospecting, mining claim registration, sale and lease.”
“The ministry intends to review the withdrawal within three years . . . to ascertain whether it is appropriate to maintain the withdrawal in light of the status of efforts by Ontario, Canada and Long Lake 58 First Nation to resolve (its) aboriginal title claim,” the order says.
Stan Malouf, who speaks for a company that explores in the vicinity of the affected area, said mining-claim holders were not consulted in advance of the order, which he says “will have a direct effect” on their livelihoods as prospectors.
Malouf said the size of Long Lake’s claim is “enormous.”
Long Lake Chief Judy Desmoulin could not immediately be reached for comment on Friday.
In 2020, after nearly 50 years, the community was able to expand the size of its reserve by 17 square kilometres under an agreement with the federal government that includes “mines and minerals.”
The community’s previous land-base boundary was “tiny” and provided “very limited opportunities for any kind of development,” the band said.
For the past few years, Grassy Narrows First Nation near Kenora has called on the province to put a halt to logging activity and mining exploration on its traditional lands without its consent.
Some forestry companies that operate in the Kenora and Dryden regions have complied with Grassy Narrows’ request.
