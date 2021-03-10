In a 5-7 vote on Monday evening, city councillors opted to shelve the proposed indoor turf facility by not going to tender with a bid from Tom Jones Corporation, who had the lowest bid from about five different bids.
“Had the vote gone the other way, Tom Jones would have won the contract,” said Mayor Bill Mauro.
The decision on awarding the contract has not yet been final and that potentially can change on March 22 during the ratification vote.
See the full story in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.