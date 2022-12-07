Japan’s Hitachi Rail and its consortium has been awarded the $9-billion Ontario Line subway contract to build and maintain the 15.6-kilometre subway system, confirmed Dominic Pasqualino, president of Unifor Local 1075.
When the Ontario government dropped the Canadian content requirement from 25 per cent to 10 per cent for bids on the construction of the Ontario Line, workers at the Thunder Bay Alstom plant held a flicker of hope to secure a $2.3-billion portion of the contract. The lowering of the Canadian content paved the way for worldwide bidders to compete against Canadian manufacturers such as Alstom.
Optimism, which turned to skepticism, evolved into disappointment for Pasqualino.
“I kind of knew that we weren’t going to get (this contract) because that’s when Doug Ford decided to lower the Ontario content to 10 per cent,” he said.
“Twenty-five per cent would be a slam dunk because, on most of these contracts that we’ve done in the past that had 25 per cent Canadian content, we’ve done as much as 50 per cent or more. Our portion of that subway car contract would have been over two-and-a-half billion dollars and that’s a huge amount of work for us.”
The United States maintains 70 per cent of American content on any federally funded projects.
Late Monday afternoon, Thunder Bay-Atikokan MPP Kevin Holland issued an announcement stating, “The Ontario Line will be built with 75 per cent Canadian content, 90 per cent of which will come directly from Ontario.”
He also stated that future phases of procurement for Ontario transit projects “will continue to support good local jobs right here at home, including in Thunder Bay.”
Many attempts by The Chronicle-Journal to reach Holland were not successful.
According to Pasqualino, the key words in Holland’s comment are “future phases.” The 75 per cent of Canadian content that Holland refers to is the infrastructure of the Ontario Line project, which will be done in southern Ontario.
“At our (Alstom) plant, we are doing zero for the Ontario Line contract,” Pasqualino said. “But is Ontario doing some stuff? Absolutely. Ford can’t build a subway in Ontario with everything from Japan because you need to have your own workers digging the hole and laying the tracks. They’re not going to bring a worker from Japan to do that. And as far as us building any parts for those cars (in Thunder Bay), it is zero.”
Existing work continues
Meanwhile, work at the plant continues with bilevel refurbishment on 94 Metrolinx cars and 60 LRV (light rail vehicle) cars for the Toronto Transit Commission with completion targeted in 2025. There are currently 275 people employed at the plant.
Lindsay Fenton, Thunder Bay Alstom site managing director, says they are working on other bids that could support “the expansion of the mobility in the Greater Toronto Area.” The work is not necessarily new rolling stock, but other types of work that Fenton says could be impactful to them, with talks ongoing as late as Tuesday afternoon.
“There’s an opportunity to have more work relating to the GO expansion or the ON (Ontario) Corridor project and we’re definitely trying to look at what other opportunities can come with that,” she said.
Fenton says Alstom is in a “huge transformation mode,” with many bright things going on within the plant, which she called “all good.”
Machinery is being decommissioned and removed from the plant in a strategy to optimize its industrial footprint.
“It’s really around setting ourselves up for the future while the future might not be the same thing we’ve seen over the last 20 or 30 years, so we have to change with the landscape,” she said.
Pasqualino still holds out hope for the Line Two contract that involves the production of 480 subway cars to replace end-of-life cars for the Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) at $4 million per car. The project has the potential to escalate to 670 cars.
In meetings with MPP Greg Rickford, MP Marcus Powlowski, MPP Kevin Holland and MP Patty Hajdu, Pasqualino described the hurdles Alstom faces in bidding for this contract that will inevitably keep the plant open. The City of Toronto has committed its share of the money.
