Our Kids Count celebrated the festive season with families in a different way this year.
The group’s annual Christmas party had to be cancelled this year due to safety protocols around the COVID-19 pandemic.
Instead of cancelling altogether, Our Kids Count opted to have a drive-through event and make it fun at the same time.
“It’s a lot different from last year when we had it at the Victoria Inn and families were altogether,” Margaret Hajdinjak, program manager with Our Kids Count, told The Chronicle-Journal last week.
Our Kids Count hosted a drive-through Ribfest event in August, which was a successful fundraiser for the group. What they learned from the Ribfest event they used in the drive-through Christmas celebration on Dec. 16.
Hajdinjak said they had nearly 130 families that were to receive pre-packaged Christmas meals — totalling 452 meals.
“It was great, the Victoria Inn did all the food and Half-Way Motors donated some food along with Daytona’s and a few other places,” said Hajdinjak
Organizers said it was surprisingly easier to host a drive-through event because of all the work of an in-person event that featured crafts and other children’s types of activities.
“Families are very excited that we still continued to do something for them,” said Hajdinjak. “A lot of families, this is their only Christmas they had.”
On Giving Tuesday, Our Kids Count raised over double of what they were asking, which helps purchase food and gifts and it helped the Big Brothers/Big Sisters program and home visiting program.
Our Kids Count also had some surprise guests with several members from the Thunder Bay Drag Queen community out to bring cheer.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.