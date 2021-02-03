The COVID-19 outbreak at Southbridge Roseview long-term care home may be over soon.
On Tuesday the company reported no active cases of the virus in the Thunder Bay facility.
“In line with our commitment to provide timely and transparent updates, we would like to share that we continue to work in collaboration with public health and expect this outbreak to be declared over shortly,” the company said on its website.
