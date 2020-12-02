The Thunder Bay District Health Unit has declared an outbreak of COVID-19 at the Walford. It is the second retirement home in the city to have an outbreak of the pandemic virus.
Shane Muir, the COVID-19 task force commander at Superior North EMS, said while doing surveillance testing last Thursday they initially found a positive COVID-19 case at the retirement home located on Pine Street. Since then, they have found two staff members who have tested positive for the virus.
