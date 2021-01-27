With vaccinations set to roll out today, a nearly month-long COVID-19 outbreak at Fort Frances’s Rainycrest long-term care home was declared over Tuesday, officials said in a news release.
Three residents and one staffer tested positive for the virus during the outbreak at the 164-bed facility, which began on Jan. 2. All of those affected recovered.
Visitor restrictions and required testing for staff remain in place, said a Riverside Health Care news release.
Meanwhile, vaccinations for Rainycrest residents wanting the COVID-19 vaccine begin today. Sister facilities in Emo and Rainy River are to begin administering vaccinations on Thursday, Riverside said.
