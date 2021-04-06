As Marathon struggles to cope with a COVID-19 outbreak, municipal and local health officials are calling on the province to provide the town with enough vaccine to inoculate every eligible adult en masse.
“We have the local capability and experience to organize and undertake a mass vaccination clinic successfully,” Mayor Rick Dumas said Monday in a town news release.
At a special meeting of council Monday morning, the town passed a resolution requesting 2,200 doses of vaccine “to enable a single, mass vaccination of remaining eligible adults in Marathon now.”
