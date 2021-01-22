The COVID-19 outbreaks at the city’s two correctional facilities
continue to grow with 51 new cases reported on Thursday.
The Thunder Bay District Health Unit reported 56 new cases of the virus
with 43 of those cases at the Thunder Bay Correctional Centre and eight
at the Thunder Bay District Jail.
Ontario Public Service Employees’ Union Local 708 president Shawn
Bradshaw confirmed the cases at the correctional centre were all
inmates and that staff were being tested by today.
Bradshaw said the outbreak so far has been contained to the male unit
of the facility.
