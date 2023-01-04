Two long-term care homes are dealing with outbreaks, says the Thunder Bay District Health Unit.
A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared in Thunder Bay at Pioneer Ridge on plaza 2. Both the health unit and Pioneer Ridge confirmed the COVID-19 outbreak. The health unit has initiated an assessment of the situation.
Also in the city at Hogarth Riverview Manor in the Lavender Resident Home Area – 2 North, a respiratory outbreak of parainfluenza has been declared.
All admissions, transfers, discharges and social activities have been cancelled on the affected unit.
Visitors are restricted to family members and caregivers only. Those with concerns are asked to call the facility for more information.
The health unit is asking people to not visit hospitals and long-term care facilities when feeling unwell to avoid spreading infections to the vulnerable which include infants and children, the elderly and those with other chronic illnesses.
The public can prevent catching and spreading infections by keeping up-to-date with influenza and COVID-19 vaccinations. Washing hands often and for at least 20 seconds with soap and water or using an alcohol-based hand sanitizer is recommended.
Covering coughs and sneezes with the upper sleeve if no tissue is available is another recommendation.
Staying home when sick to avoid spreading infections to others is another line of defence.
