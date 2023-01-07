Two COVID-19 outbreaks were declared on Friday and one ended — all at care facilities in Thunder Bay.
An outbreak at Hogarth Riverview Manor in the spruce grove retirement home area is over, said the Thunder Bay District Health Unit and Hogarth Riverview Manor.
A COVID-19 outbreak at Pioneer Ridge in plaza 4 was announced along with one at St. Joseph’s Hospital in the medical complex service 2 North area.
On Wednesday, the health unit declared a COVID-19 outbreak at St. Joseph’s Hospital in its 5 South geriatric assessment and rehabilitative care area.
Meanwhile emergency department visits due to respiratory-related issues remain high in the region, according to information released on Thursday by the health unit. Though in the past four weeks respiratory-related visits have been stable.
The influenza virus is circulating with mostly adults being admitted to hospital.
As of Thursday, 35 people were in hospital with COVID-19 and one was in the intensive care unit.
The health unit also reported that hospitalizations and wastewater indicators for COVID-19 have decreased compared to last week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.