The Thunder Bay District Health Unit is reporting 146 new, confirmed cases of COVID-19 since Friday.
The health unit also reported 283 active confirmed cases of the virus in the district and 14 active outbreaks in high-risk settings.
However, the health unit and Southbridge Care Homes have said the outbreak in the sandpiper unit of Southbridge Pinewood long-term care facility is over.
The health unit also said on Monday the outbreak at Shelter House Thunder Bay is over.
As of Monday, the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre had 45 patients with COVID-19 admitted, and eight of them are in the intensive care unit.
The hospital’s medical/surgical occupancy was at more than 98 per cent on Monday with its intensive care unit occupancy at 91 per cent.
West of Thunder Bay, the Northwestern Health Unit reported three active institutional outbreaks in its catchment area on Monday and 161 active, high-risk cases. The region’s seven-day positivity rate is 21.8 per cent.
