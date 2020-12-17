As of today, Thunder Bay Fire Rescue have extended outdoor burning hours from 12 p.m. to 12 a.m. daily until May 1, 2021. The hours for outdoor burning had been 5 p.m. to 12 a.m.
“The outdoor burning hours were extended to allow families to enjoy time outside during the day while it is still light out,” said fire Chief Greg Hankkio in a news release.
Outdoor burning permits are still required, and all permit rules and regulations still apply.
