A province-wide ban on outdoor fires is in effect to reduce the chance of sparking forest fires, and to allow emergency responders to focus on the COVID-19 virus outbreak.
“We are putting these important preventative measures in place now to ensure that our emergency responders are able to focus their efforts where they are needed most,” Natural Resources and Forestry Minister John Yakabuski said Thursday in a news release.
“This restriction will remain in place until Ontario’s ability to respond to emergencies is no longer impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak,” a provincial news release added.
The City of Thunder Bay issued a similar ban, which went into effect Thursday at midnight.
Forest-fire season began on Wednesday. The season normally runs from April 1 to Nov. 30.
As of Friday, no forest fires were reported.
Most forest fires in the province are each year caused by human carelessness, such as leaving brush and camp fires unattended.
In 2019, 537 fires burned 270,000 hectares of forest across the province. The majority of the burned areas — about 264,000 ha – occurred in Northwestern Ontario.
(Story originally published April 4, 2020)
