The city has enhanced rules at its outdoor rinks.
Effective Thursday, all city-operated outdoor rinks and ponds will no
longer allow nets and no games can be played, including shinny or scrub
games.
Sticks and pucks are allowed for individual or family use and capacity
limits will be posted at rinks with a limit of 24 people per boarded
rink.
Parks and open spaces manager Cory Halvorsen said the city has seen a
large increase in the use of outdoor rinks under the current provincial
lockdown.
“These enhanced rules are in place so that rinks can operate in
compliance with restrictions and to keep everyone safe as they enjoy
outdoor skating,” he said in a news release.
Skating rinks and ponds will be monitored to ensure the rules are being
followed.
See the full story in the print and digital editions of The
Chronicle-Journal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.