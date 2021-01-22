Outdoor facilities can still be used

The city has enhanced rules at its outdoor rinks.

Effective Thursday, all city-operated outdoor rinks and ponds will no

longer allow nets and no games can be played, including shinny or scrub

games.

Sticks and pucks are allowed for individual or family use and capacity

limits will be posted at rinks with a limit of 24 people per boarded

rink.

Parks and open spaces manager Cory Halvorsen said the city has seen a

large increase in the use of outdoor rinks under the current provincial

lockdown.

“These enhanced rules are in place so that rinks can operate in

compliance with restrictions and to keep everyone safe as they enjoy

outdoor skating,” he said in a news release.

Skating rinks and ponds will be monitored to ensure the rules are being

followed.

