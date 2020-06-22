For people looking to get back into shape after several months of quarantine, trainer Kerry Timko suggest people schedule time everyday.
Timko, a fitness trainer at Push Fitness Centre, has started to do training sessions outdoors during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It doesn't have to be in the gym. Get outside and start with a short walk and eventually you can start increasing the distance,” said Timko.
He suggests to get out and enjoy the different locations in the city and area.
“The sunlight helps to get the circadian rhythms back up because when you are inside, you get this low-grade depression and you have to be active to ward that off,” he said.
Timko has been an advocate of training outdoors for many years and has operated boot camp-style fitness programs in the past.
He also suggests that hikes are good options as the uneven terrain is good for ankles, knees and hips.
Timko promotes following COVID-19 protocols during his outdoors sessions.
