Peter Collins, who earlier this week announced he’d be stepping down as chief of Fort William First Nation later this month, has been appointed chief executive officer of Chi Mino Ozhitoowin (CMO).
Collins had previously stated he was stepping down from his role as chief on Sept. 18 as he’d accepted a new position, but didn’t say at the time what that position was.
CMO is a partnership of eight First Nations working to ensure meaningful engagement and participation for the communities impacted by the Waasigan Transmission Line project.
Collins will be responsible for developing and implementing training, employment, and procurement initiatives for the impacted First Nations and their membership.
“I would like to thank the board of directors and eight partner First Nations for giving me this opportunity to lead CMO,” said Collins, in a news release. “While construction is several years away, there’s a lot of work ahead to get our people and businesses ready to capture opportunities from the Waasigan Transmission Line Project. I will work hard to make sure Hydro One and the contractor fulfil their commitments to meaningful Indigenous participation on the Project.”
