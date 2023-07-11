Swallows are circling over the lighthouse grounds looking to feed their babies in the red and white birdhouse. It’s a pleasure to watch as the mother and father take turns tending to the little ones in the nest.
Now a couple of weeks into the summer, we are continuing to experience rolling fog along the shoreline. Coming and going as it does, it’s nice to see the constantly changing view as it can surprise you. One moment fog, and next clear sailing.
Our tours are starting to pick up with everyone enjoying the new lighthouse model exhibit that was enthusiastically completed by the Hammarskjold High School students.
As time goes on it is rewarding to hear how visitors see the light and the questions they bring forward. Point Porphyry light station is located 45 kilometres east of the city of Thunder Bay.
One question often asked is, “Is this the original site where the 1873 lighthouse once stood?” The answer is yes. Reviewing a survey done early in the 1900s, we were able to establish the light’s location against the other building footprints.
Host keeper Chris Eby, who’s recently returned to his hometown of Thunder Bay, was enthusiastic to take on the adventures of lighthouse living. Completion of an outhouse was undertaken, with the roof being shingled and some final framing of the timbers completed. Eby worked hard to provide a comfortable setting for all visitors to the island, while working on providing the amenities necessary.
One family on the Sunday’s charter who had originally come from Ukraine and now reside in Mississauga, were ecstatic with the natural beauty of the place. Caroline, 3, and her dolly Sheepy explored most of the island. Lost in the moment, Sheepy and Caroline became separated and a search party for Sheepy was launched.
The mother took on the duties of consoling the young one, while father went into search mode. From the boathouse to the keeper’s dwelling, everywhere was searched. After a third scout was sent out to look, Sheepy was found hanging on the back of the washroom door.
Disaster was diverted when Caroline embraced her dolly and life returned back to normal.
Porphyry is a sanctuary to many visitors who visit us over the summer months. With the black volcanic sands, and interesting rock structure underfoot, it’s no wonder why visitors are so fascinated. Walking the beach this week I was able to look at the rocks and follow them under the clean, clear water. One thin sliver of quarts could be seen and reminded me of the Silver Islet Mine sunk deep below the waters on the other side of Black Bay.
Porphyry Island offers its guests an interesting selection of weather. Visitors to the island ask, “What should I wear? Windbreaker, sweater, T-shirt is my answer as all day I am taking articles of clothes off only to put them all back on with the shifting winds.
This week the lighthouse group has an artist in residence, Pamela Cain, who is already creating art. Last season, Cain had come to the island to work as a host keeper and while here she developed some themes she is currently undertaking in her art. It’s exciting to see how art can transform our view of the real to the surreal and draw us in to discover what the artist is trying to communicate.
Parks Canada’s history team from the Lake Superior National Marine Conservation Area is continuing to work on collecting some information on the historical sites around the western end of the park. Covering over 88,000 km and running from the feet of the Giant east to Bottle Point near Terrace Bay, this playground is slowly opening up to future visitors.
Writing from the tower, the wind is whistling and the sound of crashing waves can be heard. It is relaxing to be part of the view, the sounds and the sunshine.
Now to get a cup of tea and take a break before the day is completed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.