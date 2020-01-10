The outlook for Harte Gold’s Sugar Zone mine is brighter following a better than expected fourth business quarter in 2019, the company said Thursday.
“The fourth quarter has been transformational on various fronts, from changes implemented throughout the organization, including governance, management and operational,” Harte Gold president Sam Coetzer said in a news release.
“At the mine site (north of White River) the team has embraced the new approach.”
