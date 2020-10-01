Van back on the road

Michelle Jordan, executive director of Shelter House, stands with Shawn

Haggerty, president of Local 175, during a donation of a Sprinter

passenger van from the United Food and Commercial Workers Locals 175

and 633 at Shelter House Thunder Bay on Wednesday.

 Brent Linton, CJ Staff

The Street Outreach Service will be back on the road thanks to a

donation by the United Food and Commercial Workers Locals 175 and 633.

Shelter House Thunder Bay received the donation of a Sprinter passenger

van from the UFCW Locals 175 and 633 on Wednesday morning.

“A number of our members saw the documentary First Contact, which

really brought to life for us the SOS program (Street Outreach Service)

that is operated out of Shelter House,” Shawn Haggery, president of

Local 175, told The Chronicle-Journal.

The three-year-old van that was located in Mississauga wasn't getting

much use since the on-set of the global pandemic and going to be traded

in, but the union decided to approach Shelter House to see if they

wanted it.

“Our members across the province voted to make the donation and we

think it’s great thing and will be a great help to the program.”

See the full story in the print and digital editions of The

Chronicle-Journal.

Tags

Recommended for you