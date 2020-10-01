The Street Outreach Service will be back on the road thanks to a
donation by the United Food and Commercial Workers Locals 175 and 633.
Shelter House Thunder Bay received the donation of a Sprinter passenger
van from the UFCW Locals 175 and 633 on Wednesday morning.
“A number of our members saw the documentary First Contact, which
really brought to life for us the SOS program (Street Outreach Service)
that is operated out of Shelter House,” Shawn Haggery, president of
Local 175, told The Chronicle-Journal.
The three-year-old van that was located in Mississauga wasn't getting
much use since the on-set of the global pandemic and going to be traded
in, but the union decided to approach Shelter House to see if they
wanted it.
“Our members across the province voted to make the donation and we
think it’s great thing and will be a great help to the program.”
