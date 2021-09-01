International Overdose Awareness Day was marked at the Kam River Park on Tuesday.
Karen Krzyzewski lost her daughter five years ago to addictions. She is a member of Moms Stop the Harm, a national group with a newly started local chapter.
“We just started this group to console, to understand that it is not just the death, it is the years of addiction. The ups and down and this is our legacy,” said Krzyzewski, who was standing near a white cross in her daughter’s memory.
Moms Stop the Harm members say that stigma attached to addictions is a dark cloud hanging over families and they want to remind people that these were loving, caring people who had families and children and were valued.
International Overdose Awareness Day has been recognized in Thunder Bay since 2015 with the aim of raising awareness about drug overdoses and to help reduce the stigma of drug-related deaths.
“Each year we try to demonstrate the number of individuals we have lost in our community and try to stand united and share in compassion with families and community members who are devastated by the loss of their loved one,” said Cynthia Olsen, drug strategy co-ordinator for the City of Thunder Bay.
Last year’s event was held virtually online, but representatives from Thunder Bay Drug Strategy, Thunder Bay District Health Unit, NorWest Community Health Centres, Matawa, Superior North EMS, Elevate NWO, Oahas, and Hospice Northwest all took part.
Olsen said it was not only a chance for people to come out and meet the service providers but “also take a moment to reflect and honour those individuals who have died.”
In 2020 there was 64 opioid related deaths and 99 deaths from all drug toxicities in the city.
Ribbons were being tied to a tree to remember those individuals.
“It is really challenging when we just talk numbers as it is individuals who are either our friends or our family member or loved one, so I always want to try and bring back to these individuals in our community who are very much suffering,” said Olsen.
Olsen hopes that people learn about the services offered and connect to service providers and learn that the community cares.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.