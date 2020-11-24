Thunder Bay Police issued a warning Monday about a spike in drug overdoses linked to the use of an opioid that goes by the street name “Down” or “Dizzy.”
“There are no statistics available at this time to confirm the apparent trend, but police are confident a public safety alert is necessary,” city police said in a news release.
The number of calls for service being linked to the drug, which is laced with the deadly substance fentanyl, rose particularly this weekend, police said.
The use of fake percocet and oxycodone pills believed to contain fentanyl has also been on the rise in the city, police said.
Addicts are particularly vulnerable, police said.
“Anyone consuming these narcotics should never do so alone,” the news release said. “Always have someone with you who can assist in case of a medical emergency, and ensure Naloxone (antidote) kits are readily available.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.