Fort Frances provincial police are asking the public to call 911 if they suspect someone is experiencing a drug overdose.
Police issued the request on Thursday following a spate of overdoses in the town.
“All (affected) individuals have recovered, however the OPP would like to remind the public of the risks to taking non-prescribed medication and illicit drugs,” a provincial news release said.
According to police, someone who is severely intoxicated may exhibit the following symptoms: slurred speech, a wobbly gait, blue lips or fingernails, very small pupils, dizziness, weak breathing or an inability to wake up even when being shaken.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.