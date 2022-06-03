Fort Frances provincial police are asking the public to call 911 if they suspect someone is experiencing a drug overdose.

Police issued the request on Thursday following a spate of overdoses in the town.

“All (affected) individuals have recovered, however the OPP would like to remind the public of the risks to taking non-prescribed medication and illicit drugs,” a provincial news release said.

According to police, someone who is severely intoxicated may exhibit the following symptoms: slurred speech, a wobbly gait, blue lips or fingernails, very small pupils, dizziness, weak breathing or an inability to wake up even when being shaken.