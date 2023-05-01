Thunder Bay’s police service has issued a community safety alert because of a rise in apparent overdoses.
Police and health-care sector members have seen a spike in drug overdoses cases that have required health-care intervention or hospitalization.
“This is a real-time situation and therefore no statistics are available, but the anecdotal observations from front-line police and health-care workers gives us reason to believe that street drugs with increased toxicity are now in circulation,” the Thunder Bay Police Service said in a news release issued Friday afternoon.
Anyone consuming drugs should never do it alone in case of a medical emergency.
Anyone treated for an overdose should seek medical attention if they appear to have fully recovered. Police note Naloxone may not always reverse the effects of an overdose.
Individuals concerned about drugs being sold in their neighbourhood should call police at 807-684-1200 or submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or online at www.p3tips.com.
Anyone anxious about speaking with police could have a family member or friend come forward on their behalf.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.