First Nations are being buried by reams of paperwork that overwhelms small communities lacking the clerical staff to sift through it all, says Northern Ontario’s think tank.
A report commissioned by the Northern Policy Institute says First Nations on average file 130 reports per year regarding funding they’ve received from various agencies, including the federal government.
See the full story in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.