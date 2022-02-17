To give people a small feel of the winter experience faced by homeless people in Thunder Bay, Grace Place is again hosting its Coldest Night of the Year Walk.
Also serving as a fundraiser for the outreach ministry, the eighth annual walk will see participants walking routes that are either two or five kilometres, starting at the Summit Church on North Syndicate Avenue on Feb. 26.
They’ll walk through some of the south-side’s streets before returning to the church for a takeout chilli meal.
Event director Gary Macsemchuk said they’re hoping to raise $70,000 and have 300 walkers registered for the event. They have a good head start with $45,000 raised so far and more than 200 participants signed up.
The money raised will go to keeping the lights and heat on at Grace Place in order for the organization to continue its feeding program and its overnight shelter program — Out of the Cold.
“The Out of the Cold program is being used greatly this season because of the cold weather,” Macsemchuk said. “We had a brutal winter. We’re at near capacity every evening the program operates here.”
The overnight shelter program runs until April 30.
Grace Place’s feeding program sees about 200 people a day come to its walk-up window for a takeout lunch.
Although with COVID-19 restrictions set to ease within the next few weeks, Macsemchuk said Grace Place is hopeful to reopen their indoor dining room soon.
For more information on the Coldest Night of the Year fundraiser, go online at https://cnoy.org/location/thunderbay.
