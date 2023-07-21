This weekend Marina Park will come alive with the Festival of India and Festival of Colours, two events expected to draw thousands to the city’s waterfront.
“Every year the audience is growing, participants are growing,” said Prashant Jani, organizer of both festivals. “We started at 60 people. Last year, we had 7,000 people. This is an event that brings the whole community together, sharing love, culture, food, music, dances.”
The celebrations begin on Saturday at 3 p.m. with the Festival of India, which begins with the chariot parade.
“It represents universal love and brotherhood,” said Jani.
Singers, musicians and dancers from Thunder Bay, Toronto and the U.S. will be performing at both the Festival of India and the Festival of Colours and both events feature artisans and food vendors.
However, the Festival of India also features the traditional feast, with many traditional Indian food items free to the public. However, there will be other food items available for purchase, said Jani.
On Sunday, the Festival of Colours begins at 3 p.m. and will feature dance and music performances between colour throws every 30 to 40 minutes.
The colour throw is a 1,000-year-old tradition, said Jani.
“Throwing the colours in the sky means throw your worries into the wind, make your life joyful, colourful. Be happy, don’t worry,” said Jani. “It’s a very interactive, colourful experience.”
The Festival of India is free to attend but tickets are needed for the Festival of Colours. Jani recommends purchasing them online at festivalofcolours.ca to avoid the lineup.
