If timing is everything in the volatile mining business, then oh what a time to be an investor in the South-African company that owns the Lac Des Iles palladium mine north of Thunder Bay.
The ever-soaring price of the precious metal broke a record Monday morning, briefly selling for US$2,000 per ounce before dialing back to about $1,980 by the end of Tuesday.
Lac Des Iles is operated by Impala Canada, a subsidiary of Johannesburg-based Implats, which formally took over the mine Friday from its former owner, Toronto-based North American Palladium.
See the full story in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.