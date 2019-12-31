With the increasing sense of urgency about climate change, the demand for what has become known as green technology has grown significantly.
And because a rare chemical element that is used in the catalytic converters that reduce harmful emissions from our cars is extracted at the local Lac Des Iles mine, the Thunder Bay District is uniquely poised to meet that demand.
That element is palladium and it is one of what is known as the platinum group metals — six precious metallic elements (which also include ruthenium, rhodium, osmium, iridium and the better-known platinum) clustered together in the periodic table.
