Mine from above

This is an aerial view of the Lac Des Iles mine site. Part of the mine’s expansion will include an increase in bunkhouse capacity, installation of a new gym as well as access to high speed internet.

 Impala Canada photo

With the increasing sense of urgency about climate change, the demand for what has become known as green technology has grown significantly.

And because a rare chemical element that is used in the catalytic converters that reduce harmful emissions from our cars is extracted at the local Lac Des Iles mine, the Thunder Bay District is uniquely poised to meet that demand.

That element is palladium and it is one of what is known as the platinum group metals — six precious metallic elements (which also include ruthenium, rhodium, osmium, iridium and the better-known platinum) clustered together in the periodic table.

