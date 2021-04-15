When Indigenous Sport and Wellness Ontario (ISWO) switched from delivery of sporting goods and programs to bringing food and essential items to First Nation communities in the North after ordinary in-person programming was suspended, little did they know that they were about to become key players in a health care delivery plan.
Marc Laliberte, ISWO president, said they received a request from Ornge, Ontario’s provider of air ambulance, and Nishnawbe Aski Nation (NAN) this past February to help co-ordinate the warehousing, transportation and distribution of more than $1 million worth of donated health-care products. The donation from Unilever Canada Inc. was destined for Ontario’s northern Indigenous communities.
The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic is complicated, far-reaching and ever-changing. We encourage you to read our full print edition daily to follow what’s happening.
See the full story with picture in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.