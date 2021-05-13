Fans of the former Hoito Restaurant can now set their hands on authentic Hoito pancake mix.
The Finlandia Co-operative of Thunder Bay is re-starting its fundraising campaign to get the iconic restaurant reopened.
The co-operative is hoping the draw of the Hoito’s world famous pancake mix and a pop-up merchandise store will help them raise the money needed for renovations within the former Bay Street restaurant.
See the full story with picture in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal.
