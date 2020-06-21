Normally at the beginning of June, the Lake Superior Scottish Regiment commemorates the mobilization of the Lake Superior Regiment (Motor) with a parade and ceremony in Thunder Bay.
“Given the current situation with the pandemic, we have opted not to have an announced large public gathering,” Lt.-Col. David Ratz, and former commanding officer of the Lake Superior Scottish Regiment, told The Chronicle-Journal.
A small group of retired officers held a small ceremony at Hillcrest Park in front of the Lake Superior Scottish Regiment memorial on June 7.
“We are going to take a moment, pause and remember those who went before us in the Lake Superior Regiment and remember the significance of those who fought for our freedom in defence of Canada in the Second World War,” said Ratz.
Ratz said the remembrance was poignant given the seriousness of the pandemic that is gripping the country and world.
“There are not bombs going off, but people are dying and people have had to take measures and come together and co-operate and that is something that those who went before us did during the Second World War . . . it is comparable,” said Ratz.
Tom Neil, a veteran of the Afghanistan conflict, said that it is important to remember where we have come from.
“We have certain rights and freedoms . . . and it is important to remember where those have come from,” said Neil.
“They came from those who have served, those who have stood up for other people’s rights and freedoms as well, and to forget the legacy . . . is doing us a disservice . . . we can’t forget our past or we are doomed to repeat it,” he added.
On June 11, the Lake Superior Scottish Regiment was to host a virtual change of command ceremony on Facebook. Lt.-Col. Mark Singleton was to take over command of the Lake Superior Scottish Regiment from Lt.-Col. David Ratz.
