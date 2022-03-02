A COVID-19 outbreak at Shelter House Thunder Bay has been declared over by the Thunder Bay District Health Unit.

This was the second COVID-19 outbreak this year for the emergency shelter and expanded precautions were implemented during the outbreak.

There are nine active outbreaks in high-risk settings in the Thunder Bay district.

The Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences had 34 COVID-positive patients admitted on Tuesday with six of those patients in the intensive care unit.

The hospital’s medical/surgical occupancy was at 105 per cent on Tuesday with the intensive care unit’s occupancy at nearly 91 per cent.