A COVID-19 outbreak at Shelter House Thunder Bay has been declared over by the Thunder Bay District Health Unit.
This was the second COVID-19 outbreak this year for the emergency shelter and expanded precautions were implemented during the outbreak.
There are nine active outbreaks in high-risk settings in the Thunder Bay district.
The Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences had 34 COVID-positive patients admitted on Tuesday with six of those patients in the intensive care unit.
The hospital’s medical/surgical occupancy was at 105 per cent on Tuesday with the intensive care unit’s occupancy at nearly 91 per cent.
