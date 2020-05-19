The president of the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre is
calling on the province to expand pandemic pay to all hospital staff.
Jean Bartkowiak penned an open letter to Premier Doug Ford and Health
Minister Christine Elliott last week stating that pandemic pay should
be awarded as inclusively as possible.
Last month, Ford announced that front-line workers during the COVID-19
pandemic would receive an additional $4 per hour plus an extra $250
monthly for anyone working more than 100 hours. That included nurses,
respiratory therapists and other health-care workers.
See the full story in the print and digital editions of The
Chronicle-Journal
