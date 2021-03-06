Thunder Bay Mayor Bill Mauro has asked Ontario’s solicitor general about whether policies will be created to ensure people are properly cared for and not at risk to spread COVID-19 before being discharged from Thunder Bay’s correctional facilities.
In a letter to Sylvia Jones dated March 5, Mauro detailed the city’s current COVID-19 situation, including the recent outbreaks at both the Thunder Bay District Jail and the Thunder Bay Correctional Centre and the outbreak in the city’s homeless population.
