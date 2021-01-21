The re-investigations into the deaths of nine Indigenous individuals in
Thunder Bay are almost complete and a public report could come as early
as next month.
The Thunder Bay Police Services Board received a progress report on the
44 recommendations made by the Office of the Independent Review
Director, Gerry McNeilly, in his Broken Trust report, released in
December 2018.
The report identified systemic racism within the Thunder Bay Police
Service and one of McNeilly’s recommendations was for a
multi-disciplinary team to re-investigate the deaths of nine Indigenous
people, including four cases involved in the Seven Youth Inquest.
The cases include Christine Gliddy, Shania Bob, Marie Spence, Aaron
Loon, Sarah Moonias and the four youth deaths — Jethro Anderson, Curran
Strang, Kyle Morrisseau and Jordan Wabasse.
Thunder Bay Police Chief Sylvie Hauth said the investigations are
nearly complete and a public report may come as soon as February.
Two years after the Broken Trust report was released, Hauth said the
police service has been working diligently and she believes the process
has being going “fairly well” considering the COVID-19 pandemic has
caused some delays.
“We had lots of good momentum when the report first came out,” said
Hauth. “We had done well at budget time to be able to secure funding
for major projects.”
Then the pandemic hit and Hauth said some projects are a bit behind
where the police service wanted to be.
“That’s to be expected,” she said.
See the full story in the print and digital editions of The
Chronicle-Journal.
