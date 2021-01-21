Moving again on recommendations

Thunder Bay Police Chief Sylvie Hauth says the plan this year is to

have body-worn cameras put on the officers.

The re-investigations into the deaths of nine Indigenous individuals in

Thunder Bay are almost complete and a public report could come as early

as next month.

The Thunder Bay Police Services Board received a progress report on the

44 recommendations made by the Office of the Independent Review

Director, Gerry McNeilly, in his Broken Trust report, released in

December 2018.

The report identified systemic racism within the Thunder Bay Police

Service and one of McNeilly’s recommendations was for a

multi-disciplinary team to re-investigate the deaths of nine Indigenous

people, including four cases involved in the Seven Youth Inquest.

The cases include Christine Gliddy, Shania Bob, Marie Spence, Aaron

Loon, Sarah Moonias and the four youth deaths — Jethro Anderson, Curran

Strang, Kyle Morrisseau and Jordan Wabasse.

Thunder Bay Police Chief Sylvie Hauth said the investigations are

nearly complete and a public report may come as soon as February.

Two years after the Broken Trust report was released, Hauth said the

police service has been working diligently and she believes the process

has being going “fairly well” considering the COVID-19 pandemic has

caused some delays.

“We had lots of good momentum when the report first came out,” said

Hauth. “We had done well at budget time to be able to secure funding

for major projects.”

Then the pandemic hit and Hauth said some projects are a bit behind

where the police service wanted to be.

“That’s to be expected,” she said.

