Hundreds of people attended the long-standing Labour Day picnic at Current River Park on Monday, an event hosted by the Thunder Bay and District Labour Council and its 22 member unions.
Labour council president Carlos Santander-Maturana said the picnic is the last event of the summer before children head back to school.
“It’s an opportunity for labour to start analyzing and taking stock of what happened within the last year and invigorate ourselves in order to face the challenges we have to take in the upcoming fiscal year,” he said. “It’s an opportunity for unions and working people to get together and develop those strong solidarity ties that are so needed in order to fight the challenges we are facing after COVID-19.”
Recovery from the pandemic is still the main focus of the labour council, said Santander-Maturana, noting that during the pandemic, business owners and governments were praising workers for showing up and doing what was needed to support the community.
That good will is no longer there when trying to reach collective agreements now, he added, noting inflation is climbing and people have to fight for a one-per cent wage increase.
Monday’s picnic came with no cost for attendees. Food was free as well as bouncy castles and other children’s activities.
Making the event accessible is important for the labour council with Santander-Maturana stating it’s important to reconnect with people and the community.
“It’s about developing that sense of community we need,” he said. “Many might not be union members but they are workers. . . . We are all together on this.”
