The Thunder Bay Police Services Board has approved a work plan for the expert panel approved earlier this month by the board.
The panel’s mandate includes reviewing concerns raised, identifying gaps and barriers in the Thunder Bay Police Service and providing recommendations for systemic and cultural change within the police service.
Its members represent various areas of policing, including governance and mental health.
Earlier this week, the board approved the panel and work plan, which it expects will be complete in four months. It’s expected the panel’s recommendations will include ways to address outstanding advice from the Office of the Independent Police Review Director’s Broken Trust report, which identified systemic racism within the city’s police service in 2018.
Board chairperson Kristen Oliver said the board is always looking for opportunities to improve how it serves the community and ensure the police service is being managed effectively.
“It’s important that the public has confidence in our officers, their leadership and the board, whose job it is to oversee the (police) service,” she said.
“Our goal is to maintain the trust of those we serve and deliver high-quality policing services to the community. I am looking forward to the recommendations of the expert panel.”
The panel is being led by Alok Mukherjee, who was formerly the chairperson of the Toronto Police Services Board and also previously served as the president of both the Canadian and Ontario associations of police boards. He also served as the vice-chairperson of the Ontario Human Rights Commission.
The panel also includes: Kimberly Murray, executive lead of the Survivors’ Secretariat – Mohawk Institute, former executive director of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission; Mark Baxter, president of the Police Association of Ontario; Paul Cook, former president of the Ontario Chiefs of Police and former chief of the North Bay Police Service; Keith Forde, former deputy police chief of the Toronto Police Service; Dilnaz Garda, president of Beyond the Blue; Laura Kloosterman, executive director of Badge of Life Canada; and Sandy Smallwood, former vice-chairperson of the Ottawa Police Services Board and former vice-president and secretary of the Canadian Association of Police Governance.
Mukherjee said the panel is ready to begin its work immediately.
“We understand that many in Thunder Bay, especially members of the Indigenous community, are tired of reports, and are looking for action,” he said in an email statement.
“As an independent group, our job is to apply a critical lens to any progress made in implementing past recommendations, identify gaps and barriers, and propose tangible additional steps to assist the board in its efforts to rebuild trust with the community and transform the Thunder Bay Police Service.”
The panel’s expertise includes police governance, Indigenous justice, human rights, mental health and labour relations. Mukherjee said they will bring that collective knowledge to the work they do in Thunder Bay.
The panel is also committed to community outreach.
“To listen to your concerns with empathy and interest,” Mukherjee said.
“Our purpose will not be to retrace the steps of previous reviews and investigations. We will use past reports and recommendations as a baseline for our work; they will help us identify current and outstanding issues and solicit new ideas for action. We will seek community input during our work as well as when we have formed our conclusions and are developing our recommendations.”
The panel will release more details about their work in the coming days, Mukherjee added.
