The 38th annual Holiday Christmas Wish Tree has been installed at the Memorial Avenue Walmart location Thursday and the familiar paper snowmen attached during the start of the Children’s Aid Society gift buying campaign.
Vierlyn Lunn attended with her boys Evan Freeman, 12, and Jason Freeman, 10, and said they are “honoured” to be able to help launch the program.
“Our family has been a part of this program for many years,” she said. “We love this program. Every year we get together with the Children’s Aid Society to help out.”
Lunn has a family history of taking care of foster children beginning with her parents who took children into their home.
“Years ago, one of the children I had in respite received a lovely gift that actually made her feel changed and appreciative and that there was a Santa,” she said. “The whole spirit of Santa is that giving aspect.”
Lunn says young adults that need stuff too is the “population” that always seems to be the hardest one to give to.
“No person should go without that feeling of receiving something. It’s a wonderful tradition,” she said.
Charmaine Cades, manager of volunteer programs at the Children’s Aid Society, says they find their older youths don’t get purchased gifts from the tree and, “I’m not sure why.”
