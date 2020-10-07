Add the Parade of Lights to the long list of this year’s cancelled events due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The annual event was scheduled for the evening of Dec. 5, and was to feature dozens of vehicles and trucks brightly decorated for the festive season. The parade is a draw for several thousand people who light the parade route to take in the spectacle.
