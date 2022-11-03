The Parade of Lights return last year was a “phenomenal success.”
“We had a year off because of COVID and to come back and see the support we had last year not only from people coming to watch the parade and supporting us financially, but just the response from the participants,” said Greg Stephenson, parade chairperson. “Some of those floats are just phenomenal in what they do and how they do it. We’re hoping for even more success this year.”
The 2022 Parade of Lights, organized by the Thunder Bay Police Association and presented by Tbaytel, will hit the streets of Thunder Bay on Dec. 10 starting at 7 p.m. The parade route begins on Main Street and heads onto the Harbour Expressway before turning right onto Memorial Avenue and travelling down the main roadway before turning onto Queen Street and then Fort William Road to where it ends on Water Street.
There will be a sensory friendly zone on Fort William Road where the trucks will not honk their horns.
This year’s parade marshal is six-year-old Freya DeCorte-Martin.
Parade participants will also be collecting donations that will be split equally between the Thunder Bay and District chapter of Autism Ontario, George Jeffrey Children’s Centre, Special Olympics Ontario - Thunder Bay, and Thunder Bay Therapeutic Riding Association.
Last year the parade raised more than $39,000 and Stephenson said they hope to raise more than $40,000 this year.
He added the parade also raises awareness for the four organizations.
“They work tirelessly to help the special needs kids and adults in the community,” he said.
Cindy Levanto, executive director of George Jeffery Children’s Foundation, said the centre is government funded, which only goes so far.
“All the donations we receive through the Parade of Lights go to enhance our programs and services that aren’t government-funded,” she said, adding last year the grants the centre received through the foundation totalled nearly $300,000.
That money was raised through events like the Parade of Lights.
What makes the Parade of Lights continually popular is it’s a free event that brings families out, said Stephenson, adding they are encouraged to make donations but it’s not required.
“It’s a couple of weeks before Christmas,” he said. “Everyone is getting into the swing of things. They’ve had the Santa Claus parade kicking it off and we’re an added bonus.”
“The lights are just fantastic,” Stephenson added. “It’s a good show.”
Donations can be made through the Parade of Lights hotline at 476-6530 or through etransfer at paradeoflightstb@gmail.com.
