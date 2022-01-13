The Thunder Bay Therapeutic Riding Association felt the impact of not having the Parade of Lights in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We did our best to decorate store windows and raise funds through that means,” said Clarence Downey, who is with the riding association.
The parade, held by the Thunder Bay Police Association, was able to return in 2021 and made more than $39,000, more than $10,000 more than what it raised in 2019.
Donation cheques were given to the four recipient charities — the therapeutic riding association, George Jeffery Children’s Foundation and the local chapters of Special Olympics and Autism Ontario — on Wednesday.
Downey said the parade means the world to the Thunder Bay Therapeutic Riding Association.
“This will probably be our hay money to feed the horses for the summer,” he said.
Special Olympics volunteer Karen Boyd said they missed the parade in 2020 and it was awesome to be able to have it again in 2021. The money they received helps support athletes training and travel.
George Jeffrey Children’s Centre serves 2,500 children every year in Thunder Bay and Northwestern Ontario. It’s foundation co-ordinator, Stephanie Paxton, said the Parade of Lights is special to the organization and its clients.
“It really boosts our programming initiatives,” she said. “It helps things like our food bank program, our youth fitness initiative, everything we have at our centre. It really makes an improvement for us.”
Parade of Lights chairperson, Greg Stephenson, said the event was phenomenal with the amount of people that came out to watch.
“We had more people than I think we’ve ever had for the parade,” he said. “I think this is the most money we’ve raised since I’ve been involved (in 2003).”
“We’re very happy we’re able to entertain the citizens of Thunder Bay, young and old, and be able to help the four charities,” he added.
The date for this year’s parade has already been set for Dec. 3.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.