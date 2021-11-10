The Santa Claus parade isn’t returning this year, but the Parade of Lights is set to bring holiday spirit to Thunder Bay on Dec. 4.
The 22nd instalment of the parade features trucks and other vehicles decorated with lights and other holiday-themed decorations making their way through the centre of the city. The parade starts at 7 p.m. with vehicles leaving the Manitoulin Transport yard and making their way to Memorial Avenue and then up Fort William Road.
The parade, hosted by the Thunder Bay Police Association, was put on hold last year because of the pandemic and event chairperson Greg Stephenson said they’re ecstatic to bring the parade back this year.
“It’s nice to kind of go back to semi-normal activities and we’re hoping to have as much success as we had in 2019 and more,” he said.
About 100 trucks participated in the parade two years ago and around $30,000 was raised for local organizations.
Each year, the parade raises money for the George Jeffrey Children’s Foundation, Thunder Bay Therapeutic Riding Association and the local chapters of Autism Ontario and the Special Olympics Ontario.
This year’s parade marshal is 17-year-old Ivy Dick, representing Autism Ontario.
“A lot of people use this as a kickoff to the Christmas season,” said Stephenson. “The drivers do a lot of good things as far as the decorations so I think everyone can enjoy it from ages five to 85.”
Covid health guidelines will be in place for the Parade of Lights. Anyone experiencing symptoms is asked to stay home and those attending the parade are asked to spread out along the parade route to avoid crowding.
Face coverings are encouraged when physical distancing isn’t possible.
Trucks wanting to participate in the parade can do so up to the day of the event. Registration can be found online at https://forms.gle/BXWVP9PymtbDr68r5.
