The Thunder Bay District Health Unit is clarifying its stance on the issue of celebratory drive-by parades during the COVID-19 pandemic.
With birthday parties and other social gatherings cancelled because of the virus, many people have arranged drive-by parades for birthday, anniversary and other celebrations.
On Monday, the health unit said the parades can cause a “significant road safety issue and they tend to have people congregating beforehand to prepare,” which would be in contrast to the province’s limit on public gatherings to a maximum of five people.
